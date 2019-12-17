‘American Factory’ makes shortlist for the Oscars

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – “American Factory,” a documentary outlining a clash of cultures stemming from Fuyao’s move into the former GM plant in Moraine, has made the shortlist for the Oscars.

The film was directed by Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, both from the Dayton area.

Fifteen films will advance in the Documentary Feature category at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, including:

“Advocate”

“American Factory”

“The Apollo”

“Apollo 11”

“Aquarela”

“The Biggest Little Farm”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“The Great Hack”

“Honeyland”

“Knock Down the House”

“Maiden”

“Midnight Family”

“One Child Nation”

159 films were submitted for consideration, and members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

