‘American Factory’ lands 3 Emmy nominations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The locally-made documentary “American Factory” has received three Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program.

Earlier this year, the film took home an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for its depiction of Moraine’s Fuyao plant.

It was directed by the Dayton area’s own Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert.

The documentary was also Netflix’s first project backed by Michelle and Barack Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.