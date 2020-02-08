‘American Factory’ filmmakers prepare for the Oscars

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oscars are this Sunday and a film shot right here in the Miami Valley is up for an Academy Award.

“American Factory” is nominated for Best Documentary (Feature). The film chronicles the clash of cultures when Chinese company Fuyao moved into the former GM plant in Moraine.

It was directed by local filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steve Bognar.

2 NEWS Anchor Mark Allan spoke with Bognar via Skype from Los Angeles about being picked as the favorite to win. Check out his full interview below:

“Nobody knows who’s going to win. People will look us in the eye and say with great confidence or strong predictions that we’ll win, but honestly, nobody knows. It’s totally fine. We are proud to be representing Dayton, we’re honored to be representing Dayton at the Oscars, and that’s what matters to us. So, we’ll see what happens,” he said.

This is Julia’s fourth Oscar nomination and Steve’s second.

You can watch “American Factory” on Netflix.