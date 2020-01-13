‘American Factory,’ documentary on Fuyao plant, receives Oscar nom

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – ‘American Factory,’ the 2019 documentary on the Fuyao plant in Moraine, garnered love from the Academy Awards Monday, receiving a nomination in the “Documentary Feature” category.

The full list on nominations were announced Monday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The film, by award-winning directors Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert, tells the story of the clash of cultures when Chinese-based Fuyao moved into the old GM plant in Moraine.

This is also the first title to be released by Higher Ground Productions, formed by former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama.

‘American Factory’ debuted in August on Netflix. The Oscars are set for Feb. 9.

