American Airlines adds new nonstop flight to Miami from Dayton International Airport

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton International Airport (DAY) announced Tuesday that a new weekly nonstop flight with American Airlines will soon be added, connecting the Gem City with Miami, Florida (MIA).

The new addition to its departure schedule will start Nov. 7 and operate through April 3, 2021.

“For more than 80 years, American Airlines has helped connect Dayton to the world. We are extremely excited about American’s decision to bring additional service to Dayton. Our passengers and our community will benefit from the convenience of this new nonstop flight to Miami, and just in time to take a break from the winter chill of Ohio,” said Gil Turner, Director of Aviation for the City of Dayton.

For more information on safety measures implemented at the Dayton International Airport please visit its website.