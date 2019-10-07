Amenability hearing held for teen convicted of killing Fairmont student

KETTERINg, Ohio (WDTN) – An amenability hearing is being held Monday and Tuesday for a 19-year-old man convicted of killing a Fairmont High School student in 2016.

The hearing is to see if Kylen Gregory’s sentence is amenable to juvenile rehabilitation or if his adult convictions will stand.

Gregory was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the deadly shooting of the Fairmont High School student in 2016.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.