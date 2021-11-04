DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An ambulance was involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday.

The crash happened around 10:30 am Thursday near the intersection of Smithville Road and Patterson Road in Dayton. It is not known if anyone was on board the ambulance when it crashed or if the emergency vehicle was responding to a call. One lane of Patterson Road is closed.

A 2 NEWS viewer sent a photo from the scene showing a pickup truck on its side in front of an Ambulance from the Dayton Fire Department.

