Amazon to open new fulfillment center in Union in 2022, will create 1,500 jobs

UNION, Ohio (WDTN) – Amazon announced plans Tuesday to open a fulfillment center in Union, Ohio.

According to a release, the site, which is anticipated to launch in 2022, will create nearly 1,500 new, full-time jobs that pay at least $15 per hour and provide comprehensive benefits to Amazon employees from their first day on the job.

Amazon currently has fulfillment and sortation centers in Akron, Etna, Euclid, Lockbourne, North Randall, Monroe, Obtez, Rossford, Twinsburg, and West Jefferson.

“Amazon’s products and services have played an essential role in moving the U.S. economy forward the last 12 months, and more than 40,000 Ohioans have been critical in that effort,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “This investment in the City of Union will further strengthen U.S. supply lines with an additional 1,500 Ohioans leading the way and operating Amazon’s latest fulfilment technology.”

The City of Union facility will be Amazon’s seventh fulfillment center in Ohio to use innovative and advanced robotics technology and the company’s 11th fulfillment center in the Buckeye State.

Amazon employees at the center—which will span more than 630,000 square feet—will pick, pack and ship smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods.

“The City of Union is home to an increasingly diverse business community. We are thrilled that Amazon will be joining those ranks by locating its new fulfillment center here,” said City of Union Mayor Michael O’Callaghan.

Montgomery County officials responded to the announcement, saying they support Amazon’s investment.

“This is proof that our long-term economic development strategy is succeeding at creating a business-friendly region,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “We have invested, and will continue to invest, in infrastructure for both new and existing companies. These public investments reduce the risk of doing business in Montgomery County and makes large economic projects like Amazon a reality.”

“Manufacturers and e-commerce belong together in the Dayton Region, and this announcement paves the way to make that happen,” said Commissioner Debbie Lieberman. “Our Economic Development department helped Amazon navigate building permitting, which helps them get up and running quickly.”

Commissioners also credited the region’s low cost of doing business as one of the reasons for recent business growth.

“Companies know the value of doing business in Montgomery County,” said Commissioner Carolyn Rice. “Besides affording them the opportunity to do business in this region at a lower cost than many other areas, we provide so much value for those costs, to include a strong workforce that can support Amazon, and we’re excited to welcome them.”