DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A flipped semi on a highway ramp may cause you to look for an alternate route.

According to the Dayton Post of OSP, troopers were dispatched at 12:40 p.m. to the ramp of I-70 at I-75 northbound. Troopers say minor injuries were reported.

The ODOT camera located at I-70 at I-75 showed the crash at 1:43 p.m.

(ODOT Camera)

OHGO shows the Amazon semi-truck turned over on its side at the I-70 eastbound ramp to northbound I-75. Dayton OSP said the ramp is closed to traffic.

It is not currently known when the ramp will reopen to traffic.