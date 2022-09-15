DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Amazon facility in Dayton that was set to open its doors this year will not be active until at least 2024, according to a recent CNBC report.

The reasoning behind the delayed opening is an unfinished delivery center located north of Dayton International Airport at 3134 Lightner Road.

Amazon rushed to deepen its physical footprint to keep up with heightened online shopping demands during the COVID-19 pandemic with more than sixty new facilities being built, in the works, around the country.

However, it appears that the company has made the decision to scale back in some areas.

The company has closed or canceled 44 facilities and delayed the opening of 25 sites as of this week, according to the report. However, the company maintains construction of a 4-million-square-foot warehouse in California, which is set to be the largest Amazon facility in the world.

In addition to Dayton, two other Amazon facility locations in Ohio, Montgommery and Canton, have also been postponed until 2023 due to unfinished fulfillment centers.