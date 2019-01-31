Amazon in talks to bring distribution center to Kettering

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved FILE - In this June 30, 2011, file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from Amazon.com in Palo Alto, Calif. A joke book written by a conservative author and filled with blank pages in a dig at Democrats topped Amazon's list...

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Retail giant Amazon has their eyes on a new facility in the city of Kettering that could potentially bring “several hundred” new jobs to the area.

Our friends at the Dayton Business Journal report that the company is in talks to lease an 87,000 square foot location at 2000 Composite Drive. The building, owned by Cincinnati real estate developer TW Development Group, would potentially be turned into a distribution center.

The distribution center would bring hundreds of jobs and generate income tax revenue.

A partner at TW Development says that Amazon should be operating at the building by mid-summer.

