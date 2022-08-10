DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Amazon employees can now pursue a free college degree at Wright State University through a new partnership.

The Amazon Career Choice program assists employees as they learn new skills to advance their careers.

Under the program, Amazon will pay the tuition of full-and part-time employees who enroll in one of Wright State’s 146 undergraduate academic programs. The program supports Amazon employees who want to earn certificates, associate degrees or bachelor’s degrees, according to a release.

Amazon employees still have time to enroll at Wright State and begin taking classes as early as this fall. Students can apply today at wright.edu/apply.

The partnership between Wright State and Amazon fits the university’s commitment to supporting students’ academic and career goals and helping meet the region’s workforce needs, said Wright State President Sue Edwards, Ph.D.

“Wright State University is thrilled to be selected by Amazon as a Career Choice education partner,” Edwards said. “Wright State is committed to transforming the lives of our students and the communities we serve. We are dedicated to expanding access to higher education, and we are thankful that partners such as Amazon recognize the importance of higher education in meeting their current and future workforce needs.”

Amazon has 13 delivery stations and 10 fulfillment and sorting centers in Ohio. In the United States, Amazon is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

More information about the Amazon Career Choice program at Wright State University is available at wright.edu/amazon.