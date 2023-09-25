WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — An amateur boxer from Dayton will be making an appearance in the Olympic Trials this winter.

According to a release by DMC Boxing in Washington Township, Andrew Zammit has had quite a remarkable journey in the world of amateur boxing.

Guided by his coach, Daniel Meza-Cuadra at DMC Boxing, Zammit secured a victory in the Last Chance Qualifier Tournament in Pueblo, Colorado in early September.

The accomplishment grants Zammit a spot at the Olympic Trials in Lafayette, Louisiana this December. He will compete against the nation’s best in his weight class for the chance to represent the United States at the Olympics.

“I was thrilled to secure my place in the Olympic Trials through the Last Chance Qualifier Tournament,” said Zammit.

“This journey has been an incredible experience, and I’m determined to make the most of this opportunity. I wouldn’t be here without the support of Coach Meza-Cuadra and the Dayton community.”

Zammit found his passion for the sport after having a life full of challenges, including a period of homelessness, said the release.

“Andrew’s journey has been defined by tremendous sacrifices. While many fighters often have

sponsorships to support the tremendous cost of travel and training, Andrew’s path was different,” said Meza-Cuadra.

“Andrew’s journey has been filled with unexpected obstacles, including the demands of a full-time job while striving to train and excel in his sport.”