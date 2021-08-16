Alzheimer’s Association launches online support group for caregivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley chapter is starting its first-ever weekend online support group to help those caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Courtney Deutsch’s father, Charlie Wendeln, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at age 67. He died of the disease in 2016.

“He just was kind of handcuffed by the disease. Just as he was starting his retirement and getting the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, the disease just took off and it affected all of our lives,” Deutsch said.

In addition to her dad, the disease took a toll on her mom who was his primary caregiver.

“As much as I was concerned about my dad and his condition and deterioration, I was equally if not more concerned about my mom’s mental health, and physical health,” she said.

The Alzheimer’s Association has a new option to meet the needs of busy caregivers. A weekend support group will be offered every third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. The first session will be Saturday, August 21.

“There are about 90,000 caregivers in the Miami Valley and it provides the support they need. It’s peer support where they get to hear from other people also caring for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia,” Dawn Boroff, the support group manager said.

The support group is open to all caregivers. To register, contact Dawn Boroff at 937-610-7016. Upon registration, participants will receive the Zoom meeting link.