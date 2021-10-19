DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Learn more about how to understand and respond to loved ones with dementia at a webinar hosted by the Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

A release by the Alzheimer’s Association explains that Alzheimer’s is a progressive and fatal brain disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think and plan.

This free educational program will help caregivers and family members understand dementia-related behaviors as communication, the association said, as well as how to manage more challenging behaviors.

To register for this webinar, call 800-272-3900

The Alzheimer’s Association also provides 24/7 information and advice through its helpline at 800-272-3900.