Alumna, SGA VP start George Floyd Memorial scholarship at Wright State University

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A George Floyd Memorial Scholarship is being created at Wright State University.

Both an alumna of WSU and the current SGA Vice President were instrumental in getting the scholarship going. The SGA VP, Adrian Williams, said it is just one of the latest ways they are trying to recruit and retain minority students.

George Floyd’s death this summer shocked and horrified the world. Floyd, a Black man was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for eight minutes.

At Floyd’s memorial, Scott Hagan, the President of North Central University sent out a call to action for universities to start a scholarship in Floyd’s name. Wright State University alumna, Lorraine Hennigen took the initiative and wrote to all three of her alma maters along with sending a check to get it started.

Hennigen is a clinical psychologist who received her Master’s Degree from WSU.

“We want our brothers and sisters of color to succeed and to have every opportunity that everyone else has and we know that hasn’t been the case,” said Hennigen.

Williams said after Floyd’s death, he was also committed to starting a Floyd Memorial scholarship.

“We just can’t keep letting this happen and let nothing else be done, we have to do something, we have to work together as a community,” said Williams.

He said this is in addition to the “Retain the 9” scholarship and the Racial Equity taskforce he has helped get started on campus. All three have the goal of making college more accessible for underrepresented communities.

“Something needs to be done in a public way to affirm that especially minority students are being supported during these times and we said the goal is not necessarily equality, it’s equity, giving people what they need to succeed,” said Williams.

The application qualifications for the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship are still being laid out but Hennigen is challenging more Wright State University alumni to contribute.

Williams said he is committed to raising $10,000 within the next 12 to 18 months to endow the Retain the 9 Scholarship. Gifts to an endowed scholarship fund are invested and provide income to continue to grow the scholarship in perpetuity.

To contribute to the George Floyd memorial scholarship, click here.

To contribute to the Retain the 9 scholarship, click here.