DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local school district is highlighting their largest donation ever received.

In total, one 1968 alum has donated more than 3.5 million dollars since 2019.

Richard Helms serves as the CEO of Ntrepid, a company that provides technology for the National Security Committee.

Helms first reached out to Fairborn City Schools in 2019 looking to make a difference in the school system. Following several meetings, he gifted 2.5 million dollars to purchase 86 acres for the construction of new schools and athletic facilities.

He has also donated to fund new computer technology along with turf for the new stadium.

“My first class moving to Fairborn High School was a summer school typing class before my sophomore year started,” Helms said. “Of course, we used manual typewriters, something hard to find today. That one class ended up serving me well over the years as fast and accurate typing turned out to be critical in all my professional activity but is also symbolic of what my Fairborn experience provided. The teachers and coaches were fundamental guides to who I became, what I did and how I did it.”

The district announced his generosity will be honored in the new Fairborn High School.