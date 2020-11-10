Alter’s head football coach tests positive for COVID-19

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Archbishop Alter High School’s head football coach, Ed Domsitz, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Coach Domsitz tells WDTN that he began experiencing symptoms on Sunday morning.

The veteran, two-time state champion Coach will not be with the team for Friday’s State Semifinal game with Columbus DeSales at London’s Bowlus Field. Defensive coordinator Tom Alig will serve as acting head coach with Assistant Tom Meyer calling the offense.

After dropping their first two games the Knights have won eight straight, most recently capturing the D-3 regional final versus Ross last Friday night.