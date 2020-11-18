Alter to go remote until after Thanksgiving break

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Archbishop Alter High School will switch to remote learning Thursday with students returning to in-person after Thanksgiving break.

The district said in an email sent to families that athletics and extracurricular activities will continue for the time being. This will be reevaluated on Nov. 30 when students return.

District officials said that students should be prepared to start each remote school day by 9 a.m. and that Zoom is mandatory for all students. They stress communication and keeping on top of assignments, as well as using your class periods wisely.

Several events scheduled during this period have been canceled: