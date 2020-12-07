Alter High School students, families thank principal ‘for all she’s done for our kids’

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Alter High School Principal Lourdes Lambert was surprised with a parade and a shower of gifts Sunday by thankful students and families.

Students showed up at her home Sunday afternoon to show their support and gratitude for all she has done for the school during the pandemic. Each student wrote Principal Lambert a personal message on a card.

Organizer Angie Mahoney told 2 NEWS, “Each class was able to say a few nice words to Mrs. Lambert to express their gratitude and it meant a lot to her and to her family. She’s been through a lot this year and I think it was important to have the students relay that message to her so that she could hear it.”

Mahoney said donations from Alter High School families were used to purchase poinsettias from the baseball team fundraiser for Lambert as well as a gift basket filled with candles, stationery and other personalized gifts. Gifts cards were for dinners, lunches, coffee and more were included in the basket.

Lambert was also presented with a Visa gift card that can be used “to do something nice” for her faculty and staff before the holiday break.

