Alter Fest returns for 40th anniversary after year off due to COVID-19

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – One of the more popular festivals in the Miami Valley returns after it was canceled last year.

Alter Fest kicked off Friday evening and the festival is back with the many of the same staples everyone missed out on last year.

“It’s great, we’re glad to be out, after everything from last year, we’re glad to be life a little bit back to normal,” Victoria Morrison who attended Alter Fest said.

The festival is Archbishop Alter High School‘s biggest fundraiser. Money raised goes to their operating budget, covering costs for improvements to the school, like new vans or buses, and it funds five student scholarships.

The event also brings the school and Kettering community together.

“A lot of times we call it a fundraiser, but it’s kind of a friend-raiser too because it’s kind of where we wrap our arms around the community,” Archbishop Alter High School Principal Lourdes Lambert said.

After last year’s festival didn’t take place because of COVID-19, organizers are taking precautions as delta variant cases rise, like setting up hand sanitizer stations around the festival.

“We welcome and encourage masks, but we are following all the guidelines given to us by Montgomery County and also the state of Ohio. So while being socially distanced and safe, you’re going to get a lot of fun,” Lambert said.

For those attending, they were glad to have an alter tradition back again this year.

“We’re just out in the good weather, enjoying the rides for the kids,” Doug Obringer said.

“We come every year, I know last year with COVID we didn’t come out, so it’s really good they’re having it again and it’s a good time catching up with high school buddies, always fun,” Mark Obringer said.

Alter Fest continues through Saturday and Sunday. For the schedule and more information, click here.