MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Almost 2,000 people are without power in Montgomery County Saturday.

The AES Outage map shows 1,947 customers without power as of 1 p.m. on Saturday. The largest group of customers appears to be in the Moraine, Kettering, West Carrollton area where there’s at least 1,247 customers without power.

The current projected restoration time is 2 p.m. 2 NEWS reached out to an AES Ohio spokesperson for more information.