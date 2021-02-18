Almost 1,000 Beavercreek school teachers and staff get vaccinated at Premier Health pop-up clinic

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN)-Premier Health helped vaccinate nearly 1,000 K-12 educators on Thursday at Beavercreek High School.

Students were given the day off of school so teachers and other staff members could get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Superintendent Paul Otten says they offered the vaccine to about 1100 of their staff members, and nearly 900 signed up to get vaccinated during Thursday’s clinic.

Staff and teachers from Bellbrook, Greenview and Greene County Educational Services were also invited to participate.

Teachers said they felt more confident teaching students in person now that they are vaccinated. Beavercreek City Schools has been doing in-person learning since August.