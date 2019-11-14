Allegiant resumes nonstop flights to Punta Gorda from Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Nonstop flights from Dayton International Airport to Punta Gorda/Fort Myers have resumed after a seasonal break.

Allegiant Air will start their service again on November 14. The flight will operate each Thursday and Sunday, departing at 6:15 pm and arriving in Punta Gorda at 8:34 pm.

Allegiant Air’s seasonal Dayton services started in April of 2019.

“We are very glad to see the Allegiant flight resume service just in time to give our travelers a quick, warm, and affordable break in the Florida sunshine,” said Gil Turner, Dayton International Airport Interim Director.

Allegiant Air also flies to Orlando/Sanford and Tampa/St. Petersburg. Those seasonal services will resume in February of 2020 just in time for spring break.

All three will continue twice weekly until their scheduled hiatus in August of 2020.

For more information, click here.

