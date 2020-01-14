Allegiant announces new flights from Dayton, Cincinnati

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Low-cost airline Allegiant Air announced 44 new non-stop routes, including a new route from Dayton and Cincinnati.

According to the announcement from the airline, a new route from Dayton to Destin, Fla. will begin on May 14 with one-way fares as low at $55. In addition to Dayton, Cincinnati is receiving a new route, this one to Memphis, beginning on May 22 with fares as low as $55.

This expansion of service is the largest in the airline’s history, according to the airline.

“There is a lot of leisure demand for cities that are regional destinations, and this route expansion will address some of that need,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “Also, this growth is about Allegiant being true to our mission as a company. We’re increasing the number of low-cost, affordable travel options for people who may otherwise be priced out of air travel.”

