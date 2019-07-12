Alleged I-70 road rage shooter charged with similar crime in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is facing charges for shooting at a vehicle from his truck in Fairborn – and police say the suspect may also be involved in a separate but similar incident that occurred on I-70 in Huber Heights on Thursday.

READ MORE: Person of interest in I-70 shooting arrested in Fairborn

On July 11 around 10:10 am, Fairborn Police responded to calls of shots fired from a black truck at a car in the area of Xenia Drive and N. Central Avenue.

The driver of the car followed the suspect until Fairborn officers could catch up to the truck.

A loaded firearm was found inside the truck and the driver appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. He was taken into custody and later identified as Randall Sizemore, of Cincinnati.

The victim’s vehicle was hit by at least one bullet during the incident, but the driver was not injured.

Friday, formal charges were filed against him, including:

Felonious assault, a second-degree felony

Having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony

Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony

Operating a vehicle under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor

Driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor

Huber Heights police tell 2 NEWS they strongly believe Sizemore is the same man who shot at a car on I-70 Thursday morning, causing the car to crash into the median.

The victim in that shooting was grazed by a bullet and had to be taken to the hospital.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.