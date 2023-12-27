CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Wildlife officers with the ODNR are currently investigating a reported deer poaching incident.

According to a release from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, an investigation is underway regarding a potential record deer taken from the archery hunting season in Clinton County. The incident took place on Nov. 9.

The investigation was launched after information was provided to the ODNR alleging that a hunter failed to obtain written permission to hunt on private property, which is required by law.

While wildlife officers investigate, antlers, cape and hunting equipment associated with the allegation have been seized.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife is interested in any input or concern the public may have regarding this incident or others like it. Anyone who witnesses a wildlife violation is asked to call 1-800-POACHER (2437). Reports are anonymous, but information that results in a conviction may result in a reward.

The investigation is ongoing.