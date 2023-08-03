DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A recent trip to RiverScape MetroPark for a local family is believed to have turned into every parents worst nightmare.

A 3-year-old girl was allegedly nearly abducted right off a park swing. The incident reportedly took place Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

Rangers from Five Rivers MetroParks were on regular patrol at RiverScape at about Wednesday around 10:28 p.m., when they were alerted to an incident near the bikeway.

2 NEWS spoke with the mother of the child, Brittany Jenkins. The mother says they went to the MetroPark, because the little girl wanted to see the water.

The next thing the family knew was the suspect allegedly approached and reportedly tried to pick up the little girl up, trying to take off with her. A fight is believed to have then broken out between the suspect and a family friend, who was trying to get the little girl back.

Jenkins says the incident is something she could never of imagined.

“I never think this would happen to us, I would never think it would ever never, we come down here all the time we feed the ducks, I go buy bread,” Jenkins said. “I would never think this would happen to us, you know my baby girl she’s gorgeous she’s beautiful she’s so gorgeous and they wanted her.”

Police have the suspect in custody. At this time, the suspect is facing potential misdemeanor and felony charges.