UPDATE: As of 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 5, members of Dayton Police have been released from the hospital. Two recruits remain at the hospital, one in stable but critical condition.

UPDATE: As of 5:42 p.m., State Route 4 is back open in both directions, according to a Facebook post from Dayton Police and Fire.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All lanes on State Route 4 were closed due to an officer-involved crash.

One officer and three recruits were taken to the hospital following a car crash near Stanley Ave., Dayton Police Chief Afzal said in a press conference. The driver and passenger in a pickup truck involved were also taken to the hospital.

One of the recruit’s injuries are labeled serious.

The police supervisor and the three recruits were doing training on speed detection when their vehicle was hit by a pickup truck around 2:28 p.m. on Oct. 5, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. The recruit currently in serious condition was standing outside the police cruiser when the crash occurred.

Afzal said both northbound and southbound lanes of State Route 4 would likely be closed until approximately 6:30 p.m. as police complete their investigation.

The closure was between Stanley Avenue and Harshman Drive.

