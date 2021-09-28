All occupants safe after house fire on Longford Road in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights fire crews were sent to fight a structure fire on Longford Road on Tuesday.

Battalion Chief Michael Muhl said that crews arrived to find a house with an attached garage engulfed. They met with a resident of the home who told them that someone could still be inside.

Firefighters were able to get the fire down quickly so they could enter the home and check for occupants. Thankfully, no one else was inside at the time of the fire.

The Red Cross has been called to the scene to provide assistance to the family affected if needed.

The Huber Height Fire Division is currently investigating the cause and nature of the fire. At this time they do not know the extent of the damage or the cost associated with it.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.