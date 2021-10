DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton Wednesday.

The Moraine Police Department said the multi-vehicle crash happened at 4:50 p.m. on I-75 North near the Edwin C. Moses Boulevard exit.

A person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. All lanes of the highway were blocked after the crash, but the scene has been cleared as of 6:15 p.m.

The cause of the crash and how many vehicles were involved has not been made known at this time.