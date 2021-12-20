MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Several vehicles have collided in a crash that shut down a section of I-75 North on Monday afternoon.

According to the Miami County post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, several vehicles crashed near Mile 78 between Troy and Piqua around 1:41 pm. A semi also jackknifed in the collision.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Officers are on the scene, but there is no word on when the lanes will be cleared for traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.