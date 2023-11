HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — All lanes on I-75 South in Harrison Township are closed after a fatal pedestrian strike overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a person is dead after being struck on I-75 South near Needmore Road just after 2 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.

All lanes of I-75 South remain closed at this time.

