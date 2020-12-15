All drivers treated, released after multi-vehicle accident on US Route 36 E.

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a crash with injuries in the 5800 block of U.S. Route 36 East in Darke County.

Deputies, along with Greenville Township Fire and Greenville Township Rescue, arrived around 8:23 a.m. Tuesday. Their investigation revealed that a pickup truck traveled left of the centerline and sideswiped another pickup.

After being sideswiped, that pickup was struck by a semi. The first pickup continued westbound, striking a Jeep. Eventually, the first pickup traveled off the left side of the road and hit a fence, coming to a complete stop in a yard.

All four people involved in this multi-vehicle accident were treated and released at the scene. The driver of the first pickup was cited for traveling left of the centerline.