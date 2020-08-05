All downtown county buildings to reopen, boil advisory still in effect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County officials announced Tuesday evening that water pressure had been restored to some county buildings after a water main break Monday afternoon.

The county said that all downtown county buildings will reopen Wednesday, including the:

  • County Administration Building
  • Reibold Building
  • Court Complex
  • Juvenile Court
  • Coroner’s Office

These buildings are still under a boil advisory until further notice.

The water main break also forced several businesses on Brown Street to close earlier than planned. Whether they will reopen Wednesday is still unclear for some restaurants as they are within the boil advisory zone.

The city of Dayton released a map of boil advisory areas Monday. An interactive map of the affected area can be found on the city’s website.

