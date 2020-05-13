All concerts, events canceled for 2020 summer season at Fraze Pavilion

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Kettering announced additional closures brought on by the pandemic, including the cancellation of all concerts and events at Fraze Pavilion for the 2020 summer season.

The following cancellations were announced as well:

All parks, recreation, and cultural arts indoor facilities remain closed until further notice including the Kettering Recreation Complex, Charles I. Lathrem Senior Center, Kettering Fitness and Wellness Center, Habitat Environmental Center, and Rosewood Arts Centre.

The Adventure Reef Water Park will not open for the summer 2020 season.

The Splash Pad at J. F. Kennedy Park will not open in 2020.

All Summer Camps are canceled.

All Summer Sports Programs are canceled.

Go 4th Fireworks Independence Day Celebration is canceled.

City officials say refunds for tickets, passes, or enrollments will be processed automatically within the next two weeks.

“The care and consideration for the safety of our customers and staff is paramount in making these difficult decisions. These facilities and camps are a big part of what makes Kettering home. We will continue to follow the direction and information provided by the CDC, Montgomery County Public Health and the Ohio Department of Health to determine a timeline for re-opening these important facilities,” officials stated in a Facebook post.

