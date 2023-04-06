DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton is opening the doors of its Chapel of the Immaculate Conception for Holy Week.

According to university officials, all are welcome to celebrate Holy Week. Services start Thursday at 8 p.m. as well as others all the way through Sunday morning for Easter mass at 10 a.m.

It’s a time for the community to come together in prayer and reflection, officials said.

“This is one continuous Liturgy,” Scott Paeplow, Associate Director for Campus Ministry for Liturgy and Music, said.

“So when we start the Liturgy tonight, there’s no dismissal, there’s no end to each of the different Liturgies. We go all the way through until we finish the Easter vigil on Saturday night and really begin a full Easter celebration.”

The mass schedule is as follows:

8 p.m. Thursday: Holy Thursday, Mass of the Lord’s Supper

3 p.m. Friday: Good Friday, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion

9 p.m. Saturday: Easter Vigil

10 a.m. Sunday: Easter Sunday Mass of the Lord’s Resurrection

In addition, there will be opportunities to participate in the sacrament of reconciliation from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel.

The services will also be livestreamed through the University of Dayton Campus Ministry YouTube channel.