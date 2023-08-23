CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A prayer service will be held on Wednesday evening to support the family of the child who died in the Clark County school bus crash Tuesday.

“We will have a community prayer service for the Northwestern family as they grieve the loss of life, and face the fears and worries. All are welcome,” said a social media post by the Lawrenceville Church of God.

The service will take place at 6 p.m. at 3131 Foxhollow Road. It will also be live-streamed.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a school bus crashed, overturning after attempting to evade a minivan that had crossed into its path on State Route 41.

A total of 53 people were on the bus including the driver, reported the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Of the children, 23 of them were transported to the hospital by ambulance or personal means.

One child died and another sustained serious injuries.