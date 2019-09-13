Alice DeWine running for Greene County Prosecutor

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Alice DeWine, who has spent time as an assistant prosecutor for both Greene and Clark counties, has announced her candidacy for Greene County Prosecutor, according to our partners at the Xenia Gazette.

Current prosecutor Stephen Haller previously announced he would not seek re-election.

“Today, I am proud to declare that I am running for Greene County Prosecutor,” DeWine said in a statement. “As your Prosecutor my top priority will be swift and sure punishment for criminals and dignity and respect for victims.”

DeWine said that her passion for the law was shaped by an internship she held in college with former prosecutor Bill Schenck, as well as the example set by her father, former Greene County Prosecutor and current Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Among DeWine’s priorities as prosecutor would be to go after drug dealers, saying there is “no greater single cause of crime.”

“Punishment for those who commit violent offenses or traffic drugs is a priority,” DeWine said. “And, I believe in treatment for those whose addiction can be addressed and returned to productive members of society while lessoning the high cost of incarceration. If elected, I will advocate for a county-wide drug court that allows us to properly focus our resources between serious crimes and other offenses. I believe that drug courts can save lives, will save tax-payer money by reducing repeat offenses, and in-turn, will reduce crime in Greene County.”

Another priority will be going after child abusers.

“Child abuse is horrific. It cannot be tolerated,” DeWine said. “As Prosecutor, I will do everything I can to assist abused children and put their offenders in prison. For two years I had the privilege of serving as a full-time prosecutor based at Michael’s House, Greene County’s Child Advocacy Center. I saw first-hand both the unbelievable problems and incredible advocates standing up for children. Greene County no longer dedicates a full-time prosecutor to Michael’s House and these important cases. I will bring back that program to ensure our children always have a full time prosecutor assigned to Michael’s house, to advocate for some of our most vulnerable victims.”

