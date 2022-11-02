The roundabout at Alex Bell and Mad River Roads(Chris Smith, WDTN)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The roundabout at Alex Bell Road and Mad River Road will be closed for two days to complete the construction that began last spring.

According to the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office, supply issues meant the workers could not install the light poles when the roundabout opened on August 17. In the meantime, they installed temporary streetlights on wooden poles.

Nearly three months later, materials have finally been delivered.

The road will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, and will remain closed for no more than two days, the release said.