DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville road has been shut down after a utility pole snapped under heavy winds Thursday evening.

According to the Centerville Police Department, a telephone pole snapped on Loop Road near the Intersection with Alex Bell Road. Alex Bell Road was closed to traffic between Cedarleaf Road and Willowheart Road.

At this time, much of the immediate area still has power according to the AES Ohio outage map. It is unknown how long it will take to repair the utility pole.

AES Ohio has been called to the scene.