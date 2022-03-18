DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new Aldi grocery store will open near the Dayton Mall.

A communication coordinator for Miami Township said the grocery store will replace the Barnes & Nobles that was previously at the location.

The Dayton Mall Barnes & Noble location on 2619 Miamisburg Centerville Road closed on Feb. 13., according to a Facebook post. The closure happened because the landlord chose not to renew the lease.

The renovations to the location for the new Aldi are expected to be complete sometime in May.