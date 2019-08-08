Aldi reopens after tornado destruction

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek Aldi store, damaged during the Memorial Day tornadoes, will reopen on Thursday, August 15.

Aldi officials say they are focused on supporting the Dayton community and is grateful for their employees’ help in cleaning up the damages.

The company donated over 700 disaster relief food boxes to The Dayton Foodbank and gave $10,000 to the American Red Cross.

The store is located at 2451 Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek.

