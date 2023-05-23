DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that injured one person on Monday night.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the 400 block of Frazers Road on report of a crash on May 22 around 9:45 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a brown 2015 Ford Taurus was traveling west on Clark Road at the intersection of Frazers Road when the 67-year-old driver reportedly failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. The Taurus allegedly traveled into the path of a green 2013 Volvo semi-tractor and the two vehicles collided. The Taurus went off the right side of the roadway, striking a pole, before coming to rest.

The driver of the semi was treated and released at the scene, however, the driver of the Taurus was transported to Wayne ER with minor injuries.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office reported that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.