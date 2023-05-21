DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Darke County.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded on Saturday around 5:13 p.m. to the intersection of North Star Ft. Loramie Road and Reed Road in Darke County.

The preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office shows the driver of a white Chevrolet Express van was driving southbound and had stopped on Reed Road at the stop sign. It is believed by law enforcement that the driver of the van failed to yield to the driver of a driver headed northeast-bound in a black GMC Sierra truck.

When the vehicles collided, they both came to a stop partially off of the road.

Both drivers, along with three passengers were taken to Wayne Hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash, but is still under investigation.