Alcohol producers see permanent excise tax break across the state

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN)– A tax break for breweries in the recent stimulus package was made permanent. Now, Miami Valley breweries and craft beer makers are hoping it will help them have a better 2021.

The permanent extension of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act gives small alcohol producers the opportunity to put a portion of their income back in their pockets.

“When you’re barely making it and scraping by, struggling to get by, business has declined due to the pandemic, every dollar counts,” said Ohio’s Craft Brewery Association Deputy Director Justin Hemminger.

Ohio’s Craft Brewery Association says the recent permanent excise tax cut on alcohol producers may create a better financial situation for some in 2021.

The cut allows any alcohol producer that makes less than 60,000 barrels in a year, the excise tax rate will stay at $3.50 instead of doubling to $7.

Kettering’s Nowhere in Particular Brewery opened only two days before the state-wide shutdown in March and plans to use the extra funds wisely.

“I’m going to pay bills and payroll, everything like that,” says Owner Max Unverferth. “Like I said, we’re so new here there’s still stuff that needs to be done.”

Unverferth says for smaller breweries like his that only produces 720 barrels annually, the tax break may not have a huge financial impact than it would for much larger productions. But either way, the extra help could make or break some businesses.

“Realistically, it’s not a ton of money,” said Unverferth. “Think about it like this, a barrel of beer is 228 pints, so if we’re splitting $3.50 over 228 pints, it’s not the end of the world. But, if you think about it, everyone is hurting right now. With covid, everyone is running at reduced capacity and all that stuff is getting tighter so every little but does make a difference.”

According to the Ohio Craft Brewery Association, they estimate out of the 360 independently owned brewers in the state, only three make more than 60,000 barrels, none of which are in the Miami Valley. Across the state, they estimate alcohol producers employee over 8,000 people and the amount of producers have nearly tripled in the last decade with 50-to-60 new businesses planning to open across the state this year.