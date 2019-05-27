Alcohol may be factor in crash that leaves 3 injured

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: WDTN

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County officials say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that sent three people to the hospital just after midnight.

On May 27, around 12:35 am, Darke County deputies, along with Bradford Fire, Bradford Rescue, Gettysburg Rescue, and CareFlight responded to the 9900 block of Gettybsurg-Southeastern Road in reference to a one-vehicle serious injury accident.

Initial investigation revealed that a blue 2002 Saturn driven by a 27-year-old Bradford man was headed eastbound on Gettysburg-Southeastern Road while approaching a curve in the roadway.

He failed to negotiate the curve, traveled across the center line, and off the left side of the roadway. He overcorrected, traveling back across the center line and off the right side of the roadway, causing a vehicle to strike a tree.

The driver and his front seat passenger, a 34-year-old Piqua man, were extricated from the car by mechanical means and taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. The driver is listed in serious condition while the passenger is listed in serious condition.

The rear seat passenger, a 25-year-old Bradford woman, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to Wayne Healthcare where she is listed in stable condition.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff's Office.

