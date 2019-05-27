Alcohol may be factor in crash that leaves 3 injured
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County officials say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that sent three people to the hospital just after midnight.
On May 27, around 12:35 am, Darke County deputies, along with Bradford Fire, Bradford Rescue, Gettysburg Rescue, and CareFlight responded to the 9900 block of Gettybsurg-Southeastern Road in reference to a one-vehicle serious injury accident.
Initial investigation revealed that a blue 2002 Saturn driven by a 27-year-old Bradford man was headed eastbound on Gettysburg-Southeastern Road while approaching a curve in the roadway.
He failed to negotiate the curve, traveled across the center line, and off the left side of the roadway. He overcorrected, traveling back across the center line and off the right side of the roadway, causing a vehicle to strike a tree.
The driver and his front seat passenger, a 34-year-old Piqua man, were extricated from the car by mechanical means and taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. The driver is listed in serious condition while the passenger is listed in serious condition.
The rear seat passenger, a 25-year-old Bradford woman, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to Wayne Healthcare where she is listed in stable condition.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff's Office.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Springfield woman killed in crash near Cedarville
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on S.R. 72, just south of Cedarville.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Dayton woman
Authorities say 71-year-old Catherine Clayburn hasn't been seen since Monday at 6 p.m.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Couple indicted for Villa Tavern shooting
On Wednesday, May 15, police responded to the Villa Tavern on Rip Rap Road for reports of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they found four shooting victims.Read More »
-
Rep. Turner speaks on tornado damage in Miami Valley
"We toured Trotwood with the Governor and the Mayor of Trotwood, the Sheriff, and state and local officials. The devastation is extraordinary. It is amazing. We're so lucky that in Montgomery and Greene counties, with the level of devastation that we had, that we did not lose any lives here in those two counties," he said.Read More »
-
Beavercreek businesses begin extensive cleanup process
As of Tuesday night, part of North Fairfield Road remains closed as power lines are still down, and debris is strewn across the area.Read More »