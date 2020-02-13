Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Airmen hand out valentines at Dayton VA

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WPAFB valentine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Airmen with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base delivered valentines to veterans at the Dayton VA on Thursday.

88 ABW Vice Commander Col. Michael Phillips and his fellow Airmen made the special delivery as part of their annual Valentines for Vets event.

“We believe in Strength Through Support of those currently serving and those who have served,” base officials said in a Facebook post.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS