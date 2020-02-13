Airmen hand out valentines at Dayton VA

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Airmen with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base delivered valentines to veterans at the Dayton VA on Thursday.
88 ABW Vice Commander Col. Michael Phillips and his fellow Airmen made the special delivery as part of their annual Valentines for Vets event.
“We believe in Strength Through Support of those currently serving and those who have served,” base officials said in a Facebook post.
