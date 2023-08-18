** The video shows the departing airline’s inaugural flight at Dayton International Airport **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An airline company that has operated in Dayton for less than a year will soon be departing.

According to a statement from an Avelo Airlines spokesperson, Avelo Airlines is going to be leaving Dayton International Airport. Avelo Airlines began its first nonstop flight at the airport on January 23, with a route from Dayton to Orlando, Florida.

“We are still working on the details with Dayton International Airport for the exact date the service will end,” the spokesperson said. “Our priority is taking care of our Customers and we will notify those affected with their options.”

2 NEWS reached out to Dayton International Airport for comment, but have yet to hear back.