VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of flights are being canceled or delayed each week due to staffing shortages, with the worst cancellations coming around holiday weekends. Airlines, airports and travel experts are now telling travelers to be prepared for the unexpected.

Tuesday at Dayton International Airport, flights were arriving and departing on time as expected.

“Everything was smooth, took off on time, and got here in less than 2 hours,” Grant Jarvis from Dallas said.

However, over the weekend thousands of flights were canceled due to staffing shortages and weather.

Dayton International Airport spokesperson Linda Hughes said the airport is not in control if an airline cancels or delays flights, instead passengers should contact their airline prior to departing to check their reservation and flight status.

AAA Dayton North Retail Manager Lori Comer recommends air travelers purchase travel insurance when booking, or add it on if a problem arises.

“Many plans can include trip interruption that can reimburse back for unexpected expenses, such as hotels, car rentals, food expenses,” Comer said.

Comer also recommends you prepare a plan with what hotels and rental car options are near the airports you will be in, and set aside extra money in case travel arrangements change.

If you do find out your flight is canceled, Comer said keep track of your expenses incurred for an insurance claim and file a claim if the airline if responsible.

“If the airline is at fault of the cancelation, keep all receipts and they could file a claim with the airline for possible reimbursement,” Comer said.

2 NEWS reached out to several airlines impacted by the cancelations. A statement from United Airlines said:

“Air traffic control delays and weather impacted all airline operations over the weekend. We are recovering from those weekend challenges and expect a better operation this week.

We encourage customers to check the latest information regarding their flight on united.com or via our mobile app. Customers can view their re-booking options and opt to self-serve via united.com or the mobile app, or they can reach out to us via phone, web chat, Facebook private message, or Twitter direct message for re-booking assistance.”

Passengers said despite the uncertainties at the airport, their plans to travel by air aren’t slowing down.

“We’ve flown a couple times this year already and haven’t had any problems with cancelations, not even any delays, so definitely will continue to fly,” Jarvis said.